Hashtag Trending: Amazon HQ2 is official; win $2 million dollars with AI drone; Search paper docs using your smartphone

Trending on Google, After Amazon recently crossed off Toronto to house its new headquarters, it has settled with New York City and Arlington, Virginia. The e-commerce giant announced yesterday that it will be dividing its new headquarters equally between these two locations. This is definitely a move to grab more talent, as Amazon states in a blog post that it can recruit more talent by being in two locations, particularly in software development fields. Amazon says its new HQ will be a $5 billion investment and create 50,000 new positions.

Trending on Youtube, If you love drones, AI, and things that go fast, then you may want to sign up for Lockheed Martin’s AlphaPilot AI Innovation Challenge. Lockheed Martin is offering a prize of $2 million dollars with partner The Drone Racing League. The challenge: create an autonomous drone that can outperform a human pilot in a drone race. Teams of up to 10 people can enter, and the contest is accepting applications now from aspiring Canadian engineers and coders.

Trending on Product Hunt, Ever want to search a paper document using your smartphone camera? An app called SearchCam does just that. All you need to do is point your phone’s camera at a document you want to search, type in the search terms, and voila, SearchCam will highlight them using yellow boxes on your screen. While it works great with printed text, it has a tough time recognizing my sloppy handwriting. So if you want to search your notes, make sure to write them neatly. Want to try it out? SeachCam is available for free on iOS.