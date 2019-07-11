Hashtag Trending – 25 million Androids infected with malware; ‘detective wi-fi’ to the rescue; smart TV captures porn?

25 million Android users infected with Malware from WhatsApp; Wi-fi network busts young vandals; Did a smart TV record a couple having sex?

25 million Android users found themselves infected with malware on Wednesday, according to cyber security experts. In a story trending on Reddit, the issue seems to have been pinpointed to malware hiding within WhatsApp that replaces the original app with a so called evil version of the app that will serve up advertisements to the users. The malware has been dubbed Agent Smith, and Israeli security company Check Point says that it takes advantage of existing issues in the Android operating system.

Sticking with Reddit, it seems as though a wi-fi network came to the aid of the police department in Howard County, Maryland. After school property was vandalized with racist, homophobic, and anti-semetic imagery last year, four teens soon afterwards were arrested for the act. But the interesting part is how they got caught. According to a story in the Washington Post, despite covering their faces with masks, the teens phones gave them away as they automatically connected to the school’s wi-fi system as soon as they were in range, thus pinpointing for police exactly who was responsible. Detective wifi to the rescue!

Trending on social media is a story that may chill you to the bone. Indian news channel Zee News has reported that a married couple may have found themselves exposed to the world all thanks to their smart TV. The man discovered a video of him and his wife engaged in an intimate moment on a porn site and after contacting cyber security experts, the conclusion was drawn that his smart TV has been hacked so the camera could record and upload videos without the users permission. No one wants to find themselves in that position so you may want to tape up those cameras when they are not in use!