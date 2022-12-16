Happy holiday gift guide: Part four

It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is approaching quickly, and gift buying is probably taking over your mind. If you’re stumped on what to buy and need some inspiration, take a look at part four of our holiday gift guide.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

If you are uncertain about introducing ebooks to an avid reader in your family, Amazon’s Kindle series might be your best bet. The Kindle Scribe also marks Amazon’s long-awaited step into e-note territory. “Feels like writing on paper”, Amazon boasts. Readers can scribble thoughts, annotate documents, and jot down to-dos on their ebook without the bane of the constant phone or tablet notifications. Also expect the classic e-reader features, including adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light and USB-C charging with a battery advertised as “designed to last for months”. Priced at C$429, Scribe is available in Tungsten with 16, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and comes with a battery-free Basic Pen or a Premium Pen which includes an eraser and customizable shortcut button.

inCharge 6

On to a cheaper yet essential addition for the family member juggling different cables for their numerous devices. inCharge 6 is a 3 x 1 inch, 27 grams-light universal cable connector that includes USB, USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning charging connectors. This universal cable supports power transfer from one smartphone to another, and from a smartphone to another type of portable device, as well as simultaneous charging. With the tool’s magnetic attachments, the connectors can be snapped back together to hang onto a key ring. Available in Mercury Grey, Mercury Grey Max, Moonwhite and Saturn Gold on Amazon, this product is manufactured and sold at C$27 by Chinese smart home products company Wasserstein Home.

XUPERMASK

Granted, it’s a dystopian look, and perhaps the most predictable technology that we could expect after the pandemic and its caravan of variants, but this could be useful. Priced at US$200, XUPERMASK includes active 3 speed dual fans, 30 day replaceable HEPA filters, noise canceling audio, Bluetooth connectivity, integrated noise reduction microphone, adjustable ergonomic headstrap, glowlights and many more features. The mask is advertised as being made of comfortable fabric and having a battery life of 7 hours on a single charge. XUPERMASK was launched in 2021 by singer will.i.am, in collaboration with multinational corporation Honeywell.

Theragun

Got a fitness fanatic in the family who has one too many tight muscles, or a remote worker suffering from poor hip mobility from sitting at their desk all day? Theragun could be a real game changer. It is a massage device that vibrates and digs deep into the muscle to provide pain relief, maximize recovery and boost mobility. Theragun has a multi-grip triangle handle, so you can target 80 per cent of your body. Developed by Therabody, Theragun offers PRO, Elite, Prime, and mini models, at C$599, C$399, C$249, C$189, respectively.