Greentec becomes first e-waste processor in Canada to receive R2v3 certification

Greentec yesterday announced that it has become the first electronic waste processor in Canada to receive the R2v3 certification — the latest upgrade in standards set for the electronics industry by the not-for-profit organization Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI).

The housing-body for the R2v3 Standard, SERI works with a coalition of partners to raise awareness of electronics repair and recycling issues around the world. Elevated from the widely adopted standard for used electronics, Responsible Recycling (R2), this ongoing innovation of standards set for electronic waste processors indicates a major shift in the industry. R2v3 focuses on strict compliance, accountability and strongly emphasize on the repair and reuse of electronic devices.

Greentec says it continues to innovate its operations with the mission to support organizations with intelligent IT asset disposition designed to heighten environmental sustainability and data security.

According to SERI, the R2v3 certification incorporates its experience from more than a decade of auditing and implementing the R2 Standard and reflects changes in the electronics landscape, customer demands, and the regulatory environment. Heightened requirements for documentation, data security controls, material flow management, and enhanced reuse operations are key differentiators within the new standard that aim to reduce growing risks across the electronics industry. Many of these changes are the result of feedback submitted by customers, members of the industry, and the public.

“Earning the R2v3 certification truly demonstrates Greentec’s commitment to transparency and best practices, and that should matter to everyone,” said Steven Napoli, president and chief executive officer of The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance (TERRA). “It is not easy to achieve this level of certification as it requires third-party audits and verification to demonstrate their adherence to environmental sustainability, employee safety, and data security. For organizations looking to align their e-waste needs with a third party expert, this will be critical in guiding their decision-making.”

Transition to R2v3 is required for R2:2013 certificates expiring on or after January 1, 2022, and all remaining R2:2013 certificates will automatically expire on June 30, 2023, SERI noted on its website.