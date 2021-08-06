Google searches for travel destinations surge as vaccination rates increase in Canada

With the imminent opening of the Canada – U.S. border on August 9, and the upward trend in vaccination rates making travel safer, Canadians are flocking to Google to plan their post-pandemic vacations.

Travel is not as simple as it used to be. As Canadians prepare for their vacations, they need to be aware of where they can travel and the restrictions in force at that destination. Still, according to KAYAK data, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s border announcement on July 19. 2021, the number of searches for trips from Canada to the U.S. increased by 322 per cent compared to the previous week. Similarly, searches for trips from the U.S. to Canada surged 194 per cent.

This week, Google released new search data that reveals the most popular places Canadians want to visit.

Here are the highlights:

Many Canadians are currently focusing on places they can visit within the country, since international travel is still limited and comes with many rules and restrictions.

Source: Google Trends

People from outside the country are also looking to take a trip to Canada.

Top Canadian city searches from outside Canada:

Toronto Vancouver Banff Niagara Falls Montreal Calgary Ottawa Victoria Jasper Edmonton

Due to the recent border opening news, Canadians have started to look for places within the U.S. to travel to in the hope that they will soon be allowed into the country.

KAYAK, an online travel agency and metasearch engine, shows that city, beach and entertainment environments are all high on Canadians’ lists.

KAYAK’s Top Six:

Maui Honolulu Las Vegas New York Los Angeles Orlando

Google searches for domestic and international travel have reached an all-time high as well. Since June, when some travel restrictions of COVID-19 eased, there has been a steady increase. Canadian search interest in international travel has not been this high since April 2004.

According to these results, Canadians are ready to get on a plane and leave the country for their long-awaited vacations.

Top countries Canadians are searching for on Google:

Italy United States Mexico India France

Dubai, Greece, Japan, the U.K. and Cuba round out the top ten nationally.

While the U.S. is high on the list in searches by Canadians, other countries in the top ten vary by province.

Source: Google Trends

Source: Google Trends

Source: Google Trends

Source: Google Trends

While pre-COVID vacation planning involved questions regarding where to stay and top sightseeing spots, traveling during a pandemic also raises questions about rules and restrictions. Google search results reflect that change.

Top Google searches for travel questions from Canadians:

Who can travel to Canada? When can Canadians travel to the U.S.? Where can Canadians travel? Where to get a PCR test for travel? What is considered essential travel?

And lastly, Google searches for “staycations” and “workcations” have reached an all-time high in recent months. Many people do not want to travel far and are simply looking for a change of scenery.

Whether it’s a stay in a neighbouring city, a visit to a city somewhere in Canada, or a holiday in a different country, it’s clear Canadians are looking for all the vacation-related information they can find.