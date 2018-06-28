Google rebrands AdWords, Analytics 360, DoubleClick services

Google is revamping its advertising arm.

In a blog post the company announced that it was retiring its AdWords, Analytics 360, and DoubleClick brands in favour of two new brands: Google Ads, which will replace AdWords, and Google Marketing Platform, which will combine the company’s DoubleClick and Analytics 360 services under one umbrella.

In the post, Google senior vice president of ads and commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy said the change was a response to the shift of audiences from desktop to mobile devices and, more importantly, their growing demand for omni-channel experiences.

“These new brands will help advertisers and publishers of all sizes choose the right solutions for their businesses, making it even easier for them to deliver valuable, trustworthy ads and the right experiences for consumers across devices and channels,” he wrote.

From Google AdWords to Google Ads

Google Ads, which will replace the original AdWords brand that Google has been using for nearly 18 years, will represent the search giant’s usual suite of advertising services across platforms, partner sites, and mobile apps such as search results, YouTube, or Google Maps.

It will, however, include at least one new campaign type that will encroach on one of rival Facebook’s specialties: Helping small businesses advertise online, by giving them easy access to the company’s signature machine-learning technology.

The new service, Smart Campaigns, “brings the machine learning technology of Google Ads to small businesses and helps them get results without any heavy lifting, so they can stay focused on running their businesses,” Ramaswamy wrote.

DoubleClick and Analytics 360 = Google Marketing Platform

Google Marketing Platform, meanwhile, will combine the company’s Analytics 360 suite with the DoubleClick programmatic (that is, automated) advertising platform it acquired in 2007.

“We’ve heard from marketers that there are real benefits to using ads and analytics technology together, including a better understanding of customers and better business results,” Ramaswamy wrote.

According to Ramaswamy, Google Marketing Platform will build on existing integrations between the Analytics 360 and DoubleClick Digital Marketing platforms, allowing marketers to plan, buy, and measure their digital campaigns in one place.

It will also feature Display & Video 360, a platform that will combine features from DoubleClick Bid Manager, Campaign Manager, Studio, and Audience Center and provide marketing teams with a single platform from which to collaborate, develop, and execute ad campaigns.

The company also announced Google Ad Manager, a programmatic advertising platform combining its former DoubleClick for Publishers and DoubleClick Ad Exchange services.

“We recognize that the way publishers monetize their content has changed,” Ramaswamy wrote. “With people accessing content on multiple screens, and with advertisers’ growing demand for programmatic access, publishers need to be able to manage their businesses more simply and efficiently.”

Ramaswamy noted that marketers will learn more about these new services at the company’s Google Marketing Live event on July 10.