SUBSCRIBE
6
0
CompaniesEnd User HardwareFinancialSoftware

Global IT spending to total over US$4 trillion in 2023: Gartner

Ashee Pamma
Percentage Sign, Bull market, Financial and business, stocks, cryptocurrency, defi, decentralized finance

According to the latest forecast by Gartner Inc., worldwide information technology spending is set to grow by 2.4 per cent, totaling US$4.5 trillion in 2023. This is down from Gartner’s previous quarter’s forecast of 5.1 per cent growth.

Spending in software and IT services are projected to increase by 9.3 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively, in 2023. End-user hardware spending, in contrast, is forecast to plummet as both consumers and enterprises defer device upgrades.

“During the height of the pandemic, employees and consumers had technology refreshes of tablets, laptops and mobile phones due to remote work and education,” said John-David Lovelock, VP analyst at Gartner. “Without a compelling reason for an upgrade, device assets are being used longer and the market is suffering.”

While inflation continues to weaken consumer purchasing power, and contribute to layoffs in business to consumer (B2C) enterprises, IT spending is expected to keep up its momentum, in spite of an impending recession.

Furthermore, as software spend goes up, the IT services market is growing, and companies are looking to bring in outside IT staff for implementation and support. Spending on consulting is expected to reach US$264.9 billion in 2023, a 6.7 per cent increase from 2022.

“CIOs are losing the competition for talent,” said Lovelock. “IT services spending is growing more quickly than internal services in every industry. Skilled IT workers are migrating away from the enterprise CIO towards technology and service providers (TSPs) who can keep up with increased wage requirements, development opportunities and career prospects.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Jan 23rd- Area 120 impacted by Google’s layoffs, police contractor hacked, gravity batteries in abandoned mines
Next article
TechLok launches pocket-sized anti-theft system for laptops at CES

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Companies

Quantum Days 2023: Creating an integrated and stronger quantum ecosystem

At Quantum Days 2023, the main players behind the...
Companies

Federal funding announced to develop the quantum computer of tomorrow

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $40 million...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY