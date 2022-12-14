Global government IT spending to exceed $580 billion in 2023: Gartner

In 2023, worldwide government spending will increase by 6.8 per cent over 2022, with a total budget of US$588.9 billion, Gartner Inc. predicts, as governments look to develop a cohesive total experience framework (TX) strategy in order improve delivery of services as well as citizen experience and engagement.

Constituents are demanding experiences similar to online consumer interactions, and that will be one of the principal drivers of government IT spend in 2023, Daniel Snyder, director analyst at Gartner explained.

The TX plan will be geared towards better data use, digital transformation and modernization of legacy systems, Gartner reports. Government spending will hence increase across all IT segments, the highest being in software, forecast to include initiatives such as migrating services to the cloud, modernizing applications, and bolstering network security.

In contrast, spending on their end-users will be limited, as governments will consider extending the life of devices acquired at the onset of the pandemic.

The TX strategy will also focus on advancing the digital skills and literacy of workforces by providing technology upgrades, designed to reduce friction and toil in government work.

“At the same time, chief information officers (CIOs) will have to tackle challenges such as varying stakeholder expectations and developing action plans accordingly.” said Apeksha Kaushik, principal analyst at Gartner. “Government CIOs will need to address concerns of digital transformation with mission objectives. They need to work closely with government executives to ensure a shared understanding of vision, roadmap and linkage to mission critical priorities.”