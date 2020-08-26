Five days left to enter Cisco’s Small Business Recover kit contest

Cisco is launching a new contest to give small business entrepreneurs a chance to win tools to address remote networking, security, and collaboration needs.

The Small Business Recover kit is also giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to win a tech upgrade for free.

Here’s what you could win:

A one-year Webex license for up to five people.

Cisco 500 series headsets.

RV340 Dual WAN Gigabit VPN Router.

A Cisco Meraki switch or a Cisco SG350 switch.

A Cisco Meraki MR AP or Cisco Business Access Point.

Cloud-managed Meraki access points come with a three-year license.

One Cisco Meraki MX device

You can complete an online form to enter. If you’re chosen as a finalist, Cisco says it will schedule a preselection interview to discuss support for the statements in the submission. Winners will have their business stories developed and their business promoted by Cisco.

The deadline is Aug. 31.

Unsurprisingly, cash flow has been a major concern for partners, as well as customers. Cisco has responded in recent months with its Business Resiliency Program, which includes an up-front 90-day payment holiday and allows a customer to defer 95 cent of the cost of a new product or solution until 2021. The program includes $2.5 billion in financing to provide organizations with access to solutions and other resources.