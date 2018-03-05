FIFA tackles concussions at 2018 World Cup – Tech in Sports Ep. 33

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the latest sports tech news from the last week, including how Amazon is helping the potential new Seattle NHL team, FIFA’s 2018 World Cup concussion plan, winter sport tracking on the Apple Watch 3, and more! Plus, we chat with Alex Rice, managing director of rights and strategic development at DAZN, about the future of sports streaming.

Stories of the week:

CBS’ new 24-hour sports streaming network

Amazon signs a deal with UFC for pay-per-view fights

Amazon helps the potential new Seattle NHL team infuse its arena with the latest technology

San Jose Sharks jump on board with augmented reality

A recap of the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference at MIT

Apple Watch 3 can support winter sports tracking and opens its API to third party developers

Fitbit partners with Adidas

A highlight of some of the cool sports technologies coming out of the Sports Business Expo event in Tokyo

