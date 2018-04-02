Exploring cybersecurity with the NHLPA – Tech in Sports Ep. 37

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the latest sports tech news from the last week, and we chat with cybersecurity expert David Masson of Darktrace about how the NHL Players’ Association is using Darktrace to protect its data.

Stories of the week:

MLB stadiums and security;

The Sacramento Kings host a tech night;

PGA Tour to launch streaming service;

Turner introduces Bleacher Report Live;

Nikon reveals two new automated cameras;

NFL changes tackling rule;

Apple Watch Series 4 rumors;

Reebok’s new 3D printed shoe;

Exploring a concussion tracker app;

and Australia opens country’s first brain bank.

