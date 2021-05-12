DoorDash announces first international engineering hub in Toronto, will hire 50 engineers

Today, U.S. headquartered last-mile logistics platform DoorDash announced that it’s expanding its Canadian presence with a new engineering hub in Toronto.

The news marks the company’s first international engineering site launch.

In a May 12 news release, DoorDash says it has hired Qaiser Habib, a veteran engineering leader with extensive experience leading large engineering teams focused on fulfillment, to lead the new site.

The company says it will hire at least 50 engineers for the hub across back-end, front-end and mobile roles by the end of the year. They will join Habib as the founding members of the site.

“As DoorDash expands into new communities globally, it’s imperative that we hire tech talent that can help us build a platform rooted in our mission to empower local economies and supportive of the ever-evolving needs of customers, Dashers and merchants across the world,” said Andy Fang, co-founder and chief technology officer of DoorDash, in a May 12 press release. “As our first international engineering hub, the founding team will be mission-critical to creating impactful products and programs that set DoorDash up for success in Canada and beyond. Toronto has evolved into an incredible global technology hub and selecting the city for one of our engineering sites was a natural choice when considering our ambitious goals and growth in the Canadian market.”

Engineers will work on launching new merchant services which includes creating new retail channels for merchant partners to expand their sales, scaling DoorDash’s logistics platform, Drive, and building products that help merchants to expand into new geographies with new delivery-only kitchen concepts at a time when dine-in remains limited, according to DoorDash.

With this expansion, DoorDash becomes the third company to have set up their engineering hub in Toronto this year.

“As a leader in innovation and technology, DoorDash is set up for success in Ontario,” said Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, in a separate press release. “We are laying the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Ontario and companies like DoorDash will play a significant role in our future success. With our deep pool of talent and commitment to cutting red tape, Ontario will once again be the best jurisdiction in the world to do business.”

DoorDash first launched in Canada in 2015 and serves over 150 communities and over 30,000 merchant partners across the country today. It currently has offices in four cities including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary.

The company says it plans to continue hiring for roles across all sides of the business and increase the company’s total Canadian corporate headcount to 200 by the end of 2021.