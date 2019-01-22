Dollarama’s new online store offers products by the case

If you love prowling the aisles of Dollarama for all of life’s knick-knacks but often find yourself wanting an entire case of, say, essentials such as bathroom cleaner, then you’re in luck. The massive Canadian discount retailer has just launched an online store where customers wanting to purchase a range of its most popular items and general merchandise can now do so, but only by the full case.

Roughly 1,000 items are on offer across 12 categories, including cleaning, clothing, electronics, food, hardware, health and beauty, home, kitchen, office, party, pets and toys.

According to a recent Dollarama press release, the online store is targeting businesses and individuals looking to buy in bulk quantities that may not be available in store.

The online store doesn’t allow customers to purchase single products and the prices are the same as in-store prices, plus a shipping fee.

Dollarama is Canada’s largest discount retailer with 1,203 stores across the country.