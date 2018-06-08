Diversity champions announced at Nova Scotia’s third Digital Diversity Awards

Three women in Nova Scotia’s ICT sector walked home with some hardware Tuesday during Digital Nova Scotia’s third Digital Diversity Awards in Halifax.

The three category winners represented women in senior level executive positions who, according to Digital Nova Scotia, “have made a significant contribution to Nova Scotia’s ICT sector and are active champions of diversity in their communities or organizations.”

“Since 1843 women have led major advances in programming and software development, yet today women still represent less than 25 per cent of the industry. Our awards were established to address the gender gap, and actively promote role models and champions of diversity in our ICT sector,” said Ulrike Bahr-Gedalia, president and CEO of Digital Nova Scotia, in a statement.

Women represent just approximately 27 per cent, according to the Canadian Labour Force Survey in 2016. That number has dropped from almost 30 per cent in 2011.

The three category winners are: