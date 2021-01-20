Distributel acquires telecom provider Primus

Distributel announced yesterday that it has acquired telecom provider Primus, a subsidiary of Fusion Connect.

Primus has been providing home phone, internet, and enterprise voice solutions, and hosted phone systems in Canada for 24 years. Its services lend themselves as a natural complement to Distributel, an independent Canadian telecom provider also focused on home and SMBs.

The Distributel announcement on Jan. 19 noted that Distributel aims to add Primus’ cable footprint, cloud-based business phone system, and access services under its wing. The Primus network will benefit from Distributel’s local exchange carrier coverage (CLEC) areas and unified communication products.

“Bringing Primus into the Distributel family will mean more options, increased innovation and better value for Canadians and ultimately a better alternative for our country,” says Matt Stein, Distributel’s chief executive officer. “We are thrilled to bring Primus under Canadian ownership and accelerate the pace of growth for both companies.”

In 2018, Primus was acquired by Fusion Connect, a U.S.-based cloud service provider that had previously acquired Birch Business services, Primus’ parent company, in 2017.

Distributel has made several notable acquisitions and partnerships in the past 4 years. It had acquired Zazeen in 2017 and partnered with Eeyou Communications network to expand its services.

Distributel was not immediately available to comment on the financials of the acquisition.