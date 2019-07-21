Digital Transformation Awards 2019 – Artificial Intelligence Disruptor finalists

Gartner is projecting that by next year, 85 per cent of all customer conversations will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Chatbot developer Ada is making it its mission to help businesses find answers to the difficult questions that come with this new reality – who will manage the chatbot experience, and who is responsible for its results?

This focus on developing a strategy that makes AI available to non-technical support staff has led to the creation of brand new automated customer experience departments, with new roles and responsibilities. Ada, which over the years has developed its own internal customer experience department, says it’s seen its clients automate more than 70 per cent of inquiries in less than a month after introducing Ada, saving more than 30 per cent of their agents’ time.

Nudge.ai was co-founded in 2014 by former Eloqua executives, Paul Teshima and Steve Woods. After having guided Eloqua to a market leading position in marketing automation, then through IPO and acquisition by Oracle for $957 million, the two executives zeroed in on another massive challenge: sales.

Nudge uses artificial intelligence to provide sales teams with actionable insights on their target customers. More selling, less prospecting.

Unlike public markets, there is no standardized report card for private businesses or a common way to describe their potential chance of success. Gathering data on private companies and the industry as a whole has been costly and inaccurate.

In 2017, Boss Insights created a way for companies to gather information with the help of the cloud. It’s called a smart portfolio manager and forecaster – it collects company information privately for investors and forecasts a company’s future performance. It’s powered by machine learning models that predict company success for private investors. The models are verified by an independent academic data science team at Ryerson University.

A report published by Boss Insights says that by looking at company data in 2013, Boss Insights was able to predict the future state of a company in 2018 with an accuracy range of 63 to 94 percent thanks to the machine learning models.

Despite incredible advancements in health care, a lot of the behind-the-scenes processes and scheduling are still performed with the ol’ pen and paper.

But Quebec’s PetalMD has become the health industry’s go-to source for cloud-based applications, and its AI-powered web platform is automating the creation of physician schedules and maximizing their time with patients.

The PetalMD network, built on Microsoft Azure, allows thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe to synchronize medical schedules while maintaining high levels of security through multiple layers of encryption.

In three years, the company has recorded a growth of 143 per cent in unit sales and 940 per cent in the value per unit sold. The number of registered users has increased from 37,000 to 48,000 over the same period. Globally, PetalMD recorded a total sales increase of nearly 100 per cent from 2016 to 2017 and then 158 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

Shinydocs Corp. develops enterprise-class information management business solutions.

The vision since the company’s 2013 inception has been clear – improve collaboration within a company by building a platform that helps workers find relevant information quickly and securely in the face of growing regulatory demands. This goes beyond simply creating a shared folder and calling it a day.

Shinydocs has come up with a way to deliver an enterprise content management system experience that feels like it’s accessible straight from a desktop. Large enterprise organizations are still struggling with their data-driven, business transformation. A NewVantage Partners report on big data and AI says 92 per cent of C-Suite level execs are committed to increasing their investment in big data and AI, but 77 per cent of those respondents also say the follow through on this has been difficult. Only 28 per cent claim to have a true “data culture” where data is actually turned into something a business can use to improve and modernize.

Shinydocs says its average deal size went up 10 in recent years and is now selling at the C-Suite as opposed to the department levels.

Thanks to the help of virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, many of us have automated parts of our personal lives that would have been a slog just a few years ago. But why can’t we have the same sort of AI assist when we’re doing our jobs? That’s what Zoom.ai is bringing to the workplace.

The Toronto software company says if their solution is deployed at an enterprise firm with 1,000 employees with an average salary of $75,000 per employee, the savings could reach as high as $6.7 million.

Zoom.ai has more than 1,300 active monthly users, which has doubled since February of this year.