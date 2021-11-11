Dialectica to open second Canadian office; will create 500 jobs in Canada over 3 – 5 years

Dialectica, a European information services startup in the expert network market, has announced the opening of an office in Vancouver and plans to hire 100 people there over the next three years, with a focus on new graduates.

The expert network market consists of businesses that connect companies with expert resources or subject-matter experts, such as academics, C-level executives, founders, and high-level officials to provide valuable information, data, or assistance.

The company says it chose Vancouver as its second Canadian office because it’s in the same time zone as many other business hubs that can benefit from its services, has a thriving technology ecosystem, and offers a great quality of life that may be attractive to young professionals from other Dialectica office locations. With its aggressive hiring plans, the company explains, proximity to some of the best Canadian universities was also a factor in the decision to open an office in the city.

Dialectica expanded into the North American market a year ago, choosing Montreal as its first office location outside of Europe. The company says it will now establish the Montreal office as its Americas Hub, where it will recruit another 100 people by Summer 2022. Overall, within the next three to five years, Dialectica says it plans to create more than 500 jobs in Canada, representing more than 50 per cent of its global workforce.

By advancing its global expansion strategy, Dialectica aims to address the growing demand for access to primary research from consulting, private equity, and hedge fund companies from around the world, a spokesperson for the company told IT World Canada.

“The timing has never been better to advance our global expansion strategy with a growing team on the ground in Montreal, and a new office opening in Vancouver. This move enables us to deliver on our promise to help business professionals around the world make better and faster business decisions,” said George Tsarouchas, chief executive officer and co-founder of Dialectica. “Demand for our service is growing as leading investment and corporate strategy clients require increasingly faster access to critical data and on-demand knowledge to make informed decisions about mergers, acquisitions, and other high-value transactions. With our track record as a leading European company in the expert network market, our Americas hub positions us to accelerate our growth, innovate, and keep pace with customer demands.”

Dialectica is actively recruiting graduates with business and other degrees from universities across Canada to fill new positions in Montreal and Vancouver. It says relocation packages will be provided to Canadians who would like to move to Montreal or Vancouver to work at the company.