Artificial IntelligenceCompanies

Deloitte Canada launches its first generative AI lab program

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

Deloitte Canada is pouncing on the generative AI (GenAI) buzz with a new program aimed at educating and training organizations to use GenAI and its associated applications.

Its Generative AI Lab Program is a two-lab session that offers participants an immersive hands-on experience, where they can prototype, test and vet their ideas while being supported by Deloitte’s leaders and AI experts.

“With the recent shift in the evolution of disruptive technology like Generative AI, we are helping and inspiring Canadian organizations unlock all the possibilities, equipping them with the necessary industry knowledge, infrastructure and cloud services so that they can develop, train, and deploy GenAI models safely, ethically and impactfully, which serve us all in the age of digital transformation,” said Anthony Viel, chief executive officer at Deloitte Canada.

As more organizations globally are flocking to jump on the AI bandwagon, Deloitte seeks to assist them in getting started by demystifying this technology to help them address their most urgent business challenges. The program will explore benefits and risks, and identify high-impact use cases in industries spanning finance, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail and more. 

The Deloitte Generative AI Lab program will be powered by the latest AI technology from industry leaders such as Cohere and Nvidia.

Participants will also be supported by Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI framework to help establish safeguards and ethical priorities during product development. Additionally, Deloitte Legal will assure that organizations’ AI adoption is compliant and strategic.

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
