Dell announces Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme

Dell has announced the Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet, and as its name suggests, the tablet is strongly made and capable of withstanding rough handling.

“Dell Rugged customers are often operating in the most challenging, unpredictable environments out there, and constant access to their data can be vital to their roles,” said Tom Tobul, vice-president of Dell’s specialty products, in an Oct. 29 press release.

The company also claims that the Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme is the lightest and most powerful rugged 12-inch tablet on the market.

The Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet helps outdoor users stay productivit with its good mobility, connectivity and durability offerings. Dell says users can access and showcase their work on this tablet even when out in direct sunlight, thanks to an enhanced 1000 NIT FHD display that has anti-glare coatings. In addition, the all new Rugged Active pen and glove-capable multi-touch functionality enables a reliable pen and touch experience for the field worker who doesn’t have time for constantly remove heavy duty work gloves.

The tablet also offers different connectivity options, including access to FirstNet, thereby enabling secure and reliable communication for responders, service utilities’ organizations and public safety organizations even when everything else is down.

The tablet is available for sale, starting at US$1,899.

Dell was not immediately available for comment regarding Canadian pricing and availability.