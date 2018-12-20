Dec. 20 – The ‘90s are back with Macaulay Culkin and Alfonso Ribeiro making tech headlines

The ‘90s are cool again. That’s right, trending in today’s headlines are Macaulay Culkin, Alfonso Ribeiro, and your old school photos are being given new life.



Trending on Google, is the new commercial for Google Assistant. It reimagines the classic Christmas movie from 1990, Home Alone. Macaulay Culkin takes up his role as Kevin, only he’s now a fully grown adult and he has the help of Google Home to set up his booby traps. He’s a clip:

Trending on Reddit, Alfonso Ribeiro is suing Fortnite and NBA 2K for stealing his “Carleton dance.” The actor says that Epic Games, the publisher of those hit video game titles, used his dance without permission or credit. Ribeiro made the dance popular by performing it on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a ‘90s hit sitcom. He says he’s currently in the process of copyrighting the dance. Fortnite has even directly monetized the dance, charging players who want to download it so their characters can swing around in a goofy manner. If you’ve never seen the dance, trust me, there’s no mistaking it.

Trending on Product Hunt, a perfect solution if you want to give those old school photos new life. If you’re like me, your school pictures from the ‘90s are full of crazy backgrounds like neon lights and space nebulae. Well now a website, remove.bg, will remove the background from any photo you upload in five seconds. Just upload your photo and you’ll see the subject of the photo transposed against a transparent background.