Deadline for Ingenious, CanadianCIO of the Year award nominations is July 9

Canadian enterprises looking to be recognized for their innovative efforts in 2018 have just until July 9 to submit a nomination for the 2018 ITAC Ingenious Awards and the CanadianCIO of the Year Awards, hosted by the Information and Technology Association of Canada and ITWC.

With too many Canadians in the eastern part of the country languishing in the heat wave, the deadline has been extended to give potential applicants just a bit more time. The annual effort to recognize Canadians who work in business, government, and public sector or not-for-profit organizations awards the best use of innovative information and communications technology. Since 2011 the program has been handing out trophies to some of the best business minds in Canada.

There are six categories to choose from this year for the Ingenious awards:

Large Private Sector

Large Public Sector

Medium Size Private Business

Small Size Private Business

Small to Medium Size Public Sector / Not-for-Profit

Ingenious Spark (new growth)

Last year’s winners included Mississauga, Ont.-based SOTI Inc. for its globally-successful mobile device management software, which developed its SOTI ONE platform around the emergence of the Internet of Things devices. In the Large Private Business category, PCL Constructors won for its project with Microsoft that put real-time data into the hands of its site foremen so they could make better decisions right at the job site.

For the 2017 CanadianCIO of the Year Awards, RBC’s Bruce Ross won the private sector category for his digital transformation of the bank that started in 2014 and has been realized in a mobile-first, multi-touchpoint customer experience. From the not-for-profit side, Claudio Silvestri at NAV Canada won for an ambitious overhaul and modernization of the global aircraft-tracking system used by airline operators.

In 2018, it could be you and your organization that is awarded as leading innovators in Canada. But only if you apply right away at www.ingeniousawards.ca.