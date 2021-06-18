Cyber Security Today, June 18, 2021 – Advice for saying safe on Amazon Prime Days

Welcome to Cyber Security Today. It’s Friday June 18. I’m Howard Solomon, contributing reporter on cybersecurity for ITWorldCanada.com.

The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale begins Monday. It’s a time for great bargains, but also a time when cybercrooks will be online with fraudulent websites and phishing scams. Products ordered either don’t arrive, or are of flimsy quality. A security firm called Bolster warns shoppers to beware of sites promoting “Early Prime Day Deals.” They may not be legitimate. Crooks use all sorts of tricks, including putting ‘amazon.com’ in the middle of a websites’ address. Another is fooling people into setting up a phony Amazon Wallet for paying for purchases. Watch for suspicious internet addresses of the site with the wallet. A security firm called Armourblox noted last year a scammer sent out an email notice claiming the victim’s payment method had failed. The email included a link for victims to update their account information or risk losing their Amazon order. The link led to a lookalike site that asked not just for the victim’s account credentials, but also their billing and shipping addresses. There also emails with voicemail recordings – sometimes impersonating a courier company – trying to get personal information about a shipped product. Be wary of sharing personal information over the phone.

So be a smart shopper. Start your shopping by going to Amazon.ca or .com yourself rather that clicking on a link in an email or text message. When setting up a new Amazon account, make sure you’re on a real Amazon website. Don’t use the same password you use for something else. When setting up an account make sure mutlifactor authentication is enabled. Know the usual price of something you want to buy so you’re not tricked by a price that’s too good to be true.

