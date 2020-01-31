Cisco integrates voice intelligence and AI with Webex Meetings

Cisco announced the addition of several new features to its product portfolios at Cisco Live Barcelona this week, among which the integration of voice intelligence and AI with Webex Meetings gained a major share of the spotlight.

Cisco’s AI-powered Webex Assistant for Webex Meetings becomes the first digital in-meeting assistant for businesses, Cisco noted in a press release, making it much easier for users to control the meeting through a set of voice commands. With the new updates, Webex Meetings now features Webex Assistant for Webex Meetings and the new Webex Room USB.

Cisco Webex Assistant for Webex Meetings technology is powered by last year’s Voicea acquisition. It is now also available in Spanish, and the company says that more languages are on the way. In addition, now the users will be able to choose whether they want to store their Webex Teams data in Europe or in the U.S., as part of the company’s commitment to data privacy and security.

“Voicea users have reported saving more than six hours per week per user with more actionable and efficient meetings – and we believe Webex users will experience similar results,” said Sri Srinivasan, senior vice-president and general manager, team collaboration at Cisco, in the release, touting the platform’s 300 million users.

The new Webex Room USB is focused on providing smaller companies easy and secure collaboration. It is an entry-level video device for small open spaces and huddle rooms, says Cisco.

Featuring a wide 120-degree field of view, wireless sharing, premium audio and intelligent video, the Webex Room USB allows users to connect their laptop to it and join any meeting from any client.