CGI awarded more than $21M in contracts from Ontario-based credit unions

CGI Inc. – one of Canada’s oldest and largest IT services firm – announced today that it was awarded over $21 million CAD in contracts from credit unions in Canada.

These credit unions, who are all a part of the Credit Union Services Association (CUSA), have contracted the services of CGI to renew and extend their managed banking services.

“In our comprehensive formal review of banking system options available in the market today, our clear choice was CGI and the RFS360 banking solution,” said Allison Kasper, senior vice-president of business and social impact for Copperfin Credit Union, and chair of the CUSA board. “CGI is a trusted partner and we rely on its experience and expertise to help strengthen and grow our businesses.”

Founded in 1976, CGI has an extensive history with credit unions in Canada. CGI’s Services to Credit Unions team is partnered with more than 100 credit unions, banks, and trusts which support approximately two million end customers.

“This multi-year extension allows them to focus on the transformational changes underway in support of their business plans and their members,” said Richard Pickering, vice-president of services to credit unions at CGI.

CGI’s ‘Bank in a Box’ SaaS solution, RFS360, allows for improved functionality to help automate client’s end-to-end banking processes.