Canadian SMBs still lagging behind in online presence, BDC study says

If someone told you that as of 2017 almost half of SMBs in Canada did not even have a website, would you believe them? According to Stats Canada, this is a reality.

As more sales move to the online space every year – a recent study from The Business Development Bank of Canada lists that 61 per cent of Canadians shop online in 2019 compared to 43 per cent in 2013 – an online presence becomes all the more vital.

The price to have a website created is cheaper now than it ever has been, but Pierre Cléroux, BDC’s chief economist, says he believes that owners of smaller businesses do not realize this yet and that – among other reasons – could be what is holding them back.

“A lot of small businesses still don’t have a website. That sounds impossible to believe, but it’s the case and they don’t see the benefits of it. They also believe it’s very complicated and very expensive; which is not,” said Cléroux in an interview with ITbusiness.ca. “It’s much cheaper now to have a website. And it’s much more simple than it used to be. But of course, a lot of businesses don’t believe that. So they’re still out of the technology world.”

Possibly equally as baffling, the report lists that of the businesses that do have an online presence, only 40 per cent actually sell its services and products online.

Cléroux likens the need for an online presence and online sales to the time when the telephone became commonplace in society. It became absolutely necessary to business and it was ludicrous to operate a business without one.

“If you’re not online, you’re not visible. So people are really missing out. Nobody who does business will think about starting a business or having a business without the telephone. But now having a presence online, it’s almost like having a phone,” said Cléroux. “So it’s hard to believe that some people are still not connected or still not visible online. But that’s the reality.”

Although some are not engaging these technologies because they do not feel comfortable in what they are investing in, to dismiss something entirely because it scares you or you do not realize its importance should not hold you back, says Cléroux.

“I think they underestimate the benefits of selling online. What we are seeing now is really a gap between the ones who are online and the other ones. And this gap is going just to get bigger. So people who are not online, probably they don’t realize on what sells or you’re missing a month sales and not doing.”

Interestingly, while many would think of companies who are trying to monopolize e-commerce like Amazon.com, Inc. as a competitor in this space, Cléroux advises that those who are wary of the risks of adopting new technologies to look at them as a potential partner that could ease the complexity of jumping into this space.

“It shows in our study that it doesn’t matter… if you are selling directly on your website or if you’re using Amazon to sell your products. What is important is to be online… is to have a presence online and to be able to have consumers buy your products online. So Amazon in that way is helping many small businesses make it very easy for businesses to sell online. Amazon is at the same time a competitor, but it’s also it could be a partner at the same time.”