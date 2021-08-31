Canadian businesses to get new Sage accounting software features 

Sage has announced improvements to its business cloud accounting software, including invoice customization and other usability improvements to provide automation, efficiency, and accuracy to allow small businesses in Canada to run their business from anywhere.

The major update in this announcement is the new Plus tier in the software. The new tier, along with the previous Start and Standard tiers, is designed to better meet the business needs of Sage’s small business customers, Steve Ryujin, managing director (interim), Sage Canada, told itbusiness.ca.

The inventory management features that come with the new Sage Accounting Plus tier support businesses trading internationally and managing stock, with multi-currency banking coming soon, the company noted in an August 26 press release.

“Sage has a continued focus and investment in Sage Business Cloud Accounting such as the upcoming multi-currency banking functionality for the new Plus tier and more app integrations across all three tiers. As a customer’s business grows from a sole proprietorship, to a scaling company with reporting and cash flow management needs, to a thriving company with inventory and multi-currency needs, Sage can now offer the right product for every stage of a customer’s growth,” said Ryujin.

Sage accounting software syncs with a business’s banking software and offers owners and operators a real-time overview of their business finances. Businesses can use the software to automate billing and invoicing, inventory management, financial reporting, tax information, and many other operational tasks.

“With remote working here to stay, small businesses need accurate and real-time insight at their fingertips to make smarter decisions and simplify how they operate,” Ryujin noted.



Some other additions to the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace which were made available to the software users approximately three months ago include integrations with Lightspeed Retail and Zoho Analytics. Sage says Lightspeed enables customers to manage operations, accept payments, engage with customers and synchronize physical inventory with their e-commerce store to save time and increase profits. Zoho Analytics allows customers to get, combine, and analyze Sage and third-party data from multiple sources in one place, improving their financial health with end-to-end insights.