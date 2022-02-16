Canada to get its first AWS Local Zones in Toronto and Vancouver

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has just announced it is expanding its cloud infrastructure in Canada, with new AWS Local Zones in Toronto and Vancouver. These are the first AWS Local Zones to be located in Canada.

AWS Local Zones are a type of infrastructure deployment that places AWS compute, storage, database, and other services at the edge of the cloud near large population, industry, and information technology (IT) centres, enabling customers to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency closer to end-users or on-premises data centres. These zones allow customers to use core AWS services locally while connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS Regions, with the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs), and toolsets, the company explained. AWS Local Zones also allow customers with local data residency requirements in Canada to run parts of their applications in on-premises data centers and seamlessly connect to AWS while ensuring ultra-low latency for these types of hybrid deployments.

“We know that delivering ultra-low latency applications for a seamless user experience matters in every business and industry, so we are excited to bring the edge of the cloud closer to more customers in Canada to help meet their requirements,” said Eric Gales, country manager for AWS Canada. “AWS Local Zones will empower more public and private organizations, innovative startups, and AWS partners to deliver a new generation of leading edge, low-latency applications to end users, taking advantage of the cost savings, scalability, and high availability that AWS provides. This new AWS Local Zone(s) is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds and commitment to accelerate innovation by bringing cloud infrastructure to more locations in Canada.”

Customers can connect to AWS Local Zones through an internet connection or use AWS Direct Connect, a cloud service that links an organization’s network directly to AWS to deliver low-latency performance, to route traffic over a private AWS network connection.

The two new AWS Local Zones will complement the company’s existing infrastructure in Canada, including the AWS Canada (Central) Region and six Edge locations in Toronto (3), Montreal (2), and Vancouver (1), along with its upcoming AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region which will be available in late 2023/early 2024.

AWS Local Zones in Canada will join 16 existing AWS Local Zones across the United States and the new 32 AWS Local Zones that are planned to launch in over 21 countries starting in 2022.