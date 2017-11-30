Building a cyborg athlete – Tech in Sports Ep. 21

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the major sports tech news from the last week including Notre Dame’s new high-tech helmets, Dwyane Wade’s new show on Facebook, the state of the wearables market, and much more! Plus, we build a cyborg athlete with all the latest innovative breakthrough technologies that could improve sports players beyond current human capabilities.

Stories of the week:

Notre Dame’s entire football program is being outfitted with new high-tech helmets from VICIS

Every member school of the Pac-12 Division One conference in the NCAA will be getting SyncThink’s 60-second eye-tracking concussion technology device by January 2018

Apple has a record-breaking third quarter that puts them atop the wearables market once again

Seattle Mariners hire a director of high performance

A new wearable headband that aims to train quarterbacks’ eyes

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dwyane Wade has launched his own show on Facebook Watch

Golden State Warriors’ JaVale McGee has launched an interview-style video series on his teammate Kevin Durant’s YouTube channel

The Detroit Lions are the first NFL team to add Apple’s indoor positioning technology to its app so fans will never get lost inside Ford Field stadium again

Recorded on November 29, 2017.

