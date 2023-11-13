SUBSCRIBE
45
0
PrivacySecurity

BREAKING NEWS: Moneris says no ‘critical’ data affected in ransomware gang’s attack

Howard Solomon

The Medusa ransomware group has listed Canada’s Moneris Solutions Corp., a partnership of two of the country’s biggest banks which provides the point of sales IT network and terminals used by retailers across the country.

This morning Brett Callow, a Canadian-based threat researcher for Emsisoft, tweeted the news on the X platform. A screen shot of the gangs’ blog says it is demanding $6 million for the deletion of stolen data, or the information will be publicly released in eight days.

In a statement responding to a query from IT World Canada, Darren Leroux, Moneris’ director of communications, said that “we can confirm that an attempt was made by an external party and our cybersecurity team prevented access to any critical data. Following the attempt, our team did a full audit and analysis of the incident, reviewed all information, and concluded none of our digital loss prevention policies were triggered.

“Cybersecurity is a top Moneris priority, and we take the protection of our customers and their data seriously. We employ a dedicated team to manage and respond to cyber risks and their swift actions ensured Moneris and its customers were not impacted.”

Moneris was asked to clarify its statement that no “critical” data was accessed by the attacker. The gang has posted what it says are screenshots of stolen Moneris data.

Asked about the Moneris statement, Callow said it’s possible Medusa got nothing, so listing Moneris is an attempt to “shake down” the company. “This wouldn’t be the first time Medusa has listed a victim and never produced proof of the attack. That has happened before. They may simply hope that by listing an organization they may pay up, because it’s not always easy to conclusively rule out the possibility that data was taken. Sometimes [threat] groups will try to leverage that to their advantage by claiming to have data they do not [have].”

Moneris is a joint venture between the Royal Bank and the Bank of Montreal. It says more than 325,000 retailers, tradespeople, and businesses are connected to the Moneris network for wired or wireless processing of credit and debit card or business-to-business transactions.

The company also offers a full e-commerce solution for retailers based on the Wix platform. That allows retailers to offer customers the ability to pay using a digital wallet or eGift cards.

Among the Medusa gang’s latest victims are the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, which in September was asked to pay US$300,000 for decryption keys to unscramble compromised data and the deletion of stolen data; the Minneapolis Public School System, which in February was asked to pay US$1,000,000 to delete data the gang stole. In May that data — including students’ psychological reports — was published.

Earlier this month, Medusa also claimed to have attacked the Canadian Psychological Association and is demanding $200,000 for the deletion of stolen data. IT World Canada asked the CPA for comment on Nov. 5, but received no response.

The Medusa gang is a separate group from those running the MedusaLocker ransomware operation.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer. Former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, Howard has written for several of ITWC's sister publications, including ITBusiness.ca. Before arriving at ITWC he served as a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times.
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Nov.13-Microsoft blocks access to ChatGPT; Starlink accounts cancelled; SanDisk Extreme Pro Solid State repeated failures
Next article
Canadian Telecom Summit: AI taking phone fraud to new heights

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Howard Solomon

Featured Tech Jobs

Firms unprepared for AI’s ‘massive’ energy requirements: Pure Storage

Paul Barker -
Data storage vendor Pure Storage, in association with Wakefield...

Canadian Telecom Summit: AI taking phone fraud to new heights

Ashee Pamma -
At the 22nd Canadian Telecom Summit, Seattle-based Hiya unpacked...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY