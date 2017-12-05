Boy’s first word is ‘Google’

Thanks to Google Home and few farm animal sounds, a baby’s first word is “Google.”

The 19-month-old boy from California was filmed by his mother repeating the word Google to help trigger the device and repeat various animal calls. The video is quickly gaining traction across Reddit, where it first appeared Monday morning.

Because of significant language deficits, the boy is currently undergoing speech therapy, according to the Reddit post from the boy’s father.

“We’ve had a Google Home since last holiday season, and my son absolutely adores its animal sounds,” he wrote.