Bilingual conferencing

Hoster of bilingual Web conferences

Bell Canada and Microsoft Corp. are offering a bilingual (French and English) version of Microsoft Office Live Meeting 2005, introducing

a Bell Canada-hosted version for small and medium businesses (SMBs) that helps users work, train, or present together in meetings without having to be in the same place at the same time. Using Audio Integration functionality, the service allows control of the audio conference call directly from the desktop. For example, moderators can dial-out directly to participants, mute phone lines, remove participants or lock the meeting entirely.

SMB e-mail manager

IronSentry ‘s Web-based e-mail management service, designed for SMBs, offers an alternative to traditional methods of archiving and accessing sensitive business e-mail communications. With IronSentry, e-mail is automatically archived offsite the instant it is sent or received, eliminating the need to protect the electronic information through time-consuming back-up methods. Users can instantly access the archived e-mail when they need it, using Internet search engine technology. All archived e-mail is protected using advanced security technology.

Wireless projection

Epson Canada Ltd. is now offering two XGA resolution Commuter Series projectors: the Epson PowerLite 732c (3.8 pounds) and the wireless/PC-free PowerLite 737c (3.9 pounds). Both models achieve brightness ratings up to 2,000-ANSI lumens, the dimensions of which (7.6″”D x 10.9″”W x 2.7″”H ) are compact enough to carry in most briefcases or shoulder bags. Both models take advantage of 802.11g internal WiFi technology, enabling users to upload or run presentations wirelessly at frame rates up to two to five times faster than 802.11b.

Fighting network spyware

A series of products and services from Trend Micro Inc. are designed to combat spyware in the enterprise at the Internet gateway, server and desktop. These include: its OfficeScan Anti-Spyware Suite, for protecting network servers and clients from viruses, Trojans, worms, hackers, network viruses, blended threats and spyware; the InterScan Anti-Spyware Suite, that provides integrated antivirus, anti-phishing, URL filtering and anti-spyware protection; Damage Cleanup Services, which helps automate cleaning of viruses, spyware, and other threats and restores systems to pre-infection state; and Control Manager, which coordinates Trend Micro’s products and services under a single Web-based management console.

SMB Extra Home