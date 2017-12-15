Big data delivers results today’s businesses need to succeed

“One of the chief challenges of running any company is not doing the job right, it’s knowing what job to do, it’s knowing what to focus on, and being data-driven as a company is immensely helpful in that way.” – Ryan Gariepy, CTO, OTTO Motors

At an ever-increasing rate, today’s businesses are producing unprecedented levels of data. From production to accounting to marketing, every department within an organization contributes to the new currency of success in today’s economy. But all this data would go to waste if there weren’t analytics solutions to produce the patterns, trends and actionable insights necessary to make sense of the data.

Insights gleaned from big data via analytics can contribute to decision making at all levels of an organization’s strategy. From making an impact on product design to safety to operational improvements, data provides the information business leaders need to make informed decisions about moving a company forward.

Together, big data and analytics solutions ensure today’s businesses are succeeding. OTTO Motors, an Ontario-based company that designs and manufactures autonomous robotic solutions, relies on big data across the board from vehicle guidance and connectivity to revealing actionable insights on customer needs.

“I would say the advantage that collecting and analyzing these volumes of data gives us are two-fold,” said Ryan Gariepy, CTO, OTTO Motors. “We have advantages on being able to build better products, which are more likely to solve people’s problems, and we’re also able to give people new insights into how their own operations work.”

With so much at stake for companies who are investing in big data and analytics solutions, there are many considerations to make. Dell EMC is the strategic partner of many of today’s leading businesses because their infrastructure checks the boxes of all mission-critical requirements. Chief amongst these are the need for reliable, efficient and secure operations at a cost-effective and customer trusted basis. Dell technology allows companies to work with a single provider who respects the need for performance, security and scale.

Like many companies, OTTO Motors has only begun to scratch the surface of the data they’ve begun to collect and use.

“Our heritage as an organization was originally a company which built hardware and only hardware [Clearpath Robotics is the parent company of OTTO Motors],” said Gariepy. “We have, over the last few years, evolved significantly into an autonomous systems and software company, and with that, really taken the promise of data collection and data analysis to heart. I’d say that it’s something that we’ve rapidly seen the benefit from, and are rapidly encouraging the adoption of.”

Join IT World Canada CIO Jim Love, Dell EMC’s Big Data and Analytics specialist Erin K. Banks, and OTTO Motors CTO and co-founder Ryan Gariepy as they discuss data as the keystone to corporate growth and how Otto uses it to help create connected warehouses and factories that deliver the results the C-suite is demanding.