Best sports stories of 2017 – Tech in Sports Ep. 24

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the major sports tech news from the last week including a hockey player paid exclusively in Bitcoin, a fan-controlled football league, the top mentioned Canadian athletes on Twitter, and more! Plus, we discuss the best sports tech stories of the last year as we prepare for the end of 2017.

Stories of the week:

Bitcoin sponsors a hockey team and its top player is paid exclusively in the cryptocurrency

A fan-controlled football league

Most mentioned Canadian athletes on Twitter in 2017

Twitter and the NBA considering charging for the last five minutes of a basketball game

A new browser plug-in lets you choose what sports commentator you want to listen to

New high-tech helmets for the Spring League

Vote for NBA All-Stars through Amazon’s Alexa

A robot carries the Olympic torch in South Korea

NBCUniversal live streaming Sunday Night Football games on mobile devices

Adidas shutting down its digital sports organization, which includes its wearables

