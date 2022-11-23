SUBSCRIBE
21
0
FinancialSustainability

Bell closes sustainability-linked loan

Renaud Larue Langlois

Bell Canada (Bell) announced earlier this month that it has amended its existing $3.5 billion committed credit facilities to convert them into a sustainability-linked loan.

The amendment introduces an annual pricing adjustment that reduces or increases the borrowing cost based on Bell’s performance on two key annual sustainability performance targets:

  • Reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 57 per cent by 2030 from a 2020 base year; and
  • Reaching 64 per cent of its suppliers by spend, covering purchased goods and services, having science-based targets by 2026.

These science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are approved under the Science Based Targets initiative.

It is because these annual targets alone cover the vast majority of its total carbon footprint that Bell has chosen them, the company explained in a press release. They support its commitment to meeting its science-based targets for GHG emissions reduction and supplier engagement, by linking performance to financing costs.

This sustainability-linked loan follows the announcement of BCE’s Sustainable Financing Framework in April 2021, and Bell’s inaugural $500 million Sustainability Bond offering in May 2021 with proceeds allocated to eligible green and social investments.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of this Sustainability-Linked Loan. The SLL aligns with our ESG strategy and performance to make a positive difference through our Bell for Better investments supporting a more sustainable and prosperous future”, said Glen LeBlanc, chief financial officer and vice chair, Atlantic Canada, at Bell.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue Langlois
Renaud Larue Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at [email protected]
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Nov.23 – Video chat for Twitter 2.0; Amazon Alexa set to lose $10 billion; Alphabet looks to wipe out 10,000 poor performing googlers
Next article
Ontario secondary school teachers’ union notifies victims of ransomware attack

Related Tech News

More from Renaud Larue Langlois

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Security

Ontario secondary school teachers’ union notifies victims of ransomware attack

Some Ontario current and retired public high school teachers...
Security

Capterra research reveals the challenges small businesses are facing this year

New Capterra research reveals Canadian small businesses have faced...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY