Artificial Intelligence

AWS launches global generative AI accelerator for startups

Lynn Greiner

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched a 10-week program, which it said is designed to assist artificial intelligence (AI) startups to move to the next level.

The AWS Generative AI Accelerator, the company says, “is designed to act as catalyst, helping some of the most promising companies in this space to take their ideas off the ground. With a program tailored to meet the needs of generative AI startups, the AWS Generative AI Accelerator will provide access to impactful AI models and tools, customized go-to-market strategies, machine learning stack optimization, and more.

“Selected startups will also have access to networking opportunities with industry luminaries, potential investors, and customers. In addition, (they) will receive up to US$300,000 in AWS credits to build their products and services on our tech stack, as well as dedicated business and technical mentors matched based on industry vertical, market, and stage.”

Applicants should already have a minimum viable product, some traction with customers, and be working on enhancing their product’s value proposition in order to scale. The program is open to companies worldwide, and places no restrictions on the use case. In its announcement, AWS said, “we want to empower companies applying generative AI to solutions from legal and marketing, to software engineering, green energy, and life sciences, including drug discovery.”

Applications for the program are open until April 17.

