August 1 – Apple pivots, Netflix is going Hollywood, Bernie unveils net neutrality plan

Apple is doubling down on its service business amid slumping product sales, Netflix is spending hundreds of millions to create big budget films, and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders explains how he would reinstate net neutrality if elected president.

Trending on LinkedIn is the news that Apple’s service business is performing well, while its product business is not. Apple’s product sales have slid backwards for three straight quarters, but revenue from news, music and TV subscriptions rose by more than 12 per cent from a year earlier. Smartphone sales accounted for less than half of Apple’s revenue for the first time since 2012, leading to Apple’s profit dropping by 13 per cent. People are pointing to the fact that consumers are hanging on to their phones for longer, and competition from China, are some of the reasons why consumers are no longer salivating at the sight of new Apple products. $999 monitor stands certainly don’t help either. You forgot about that didn’t you?

Moving on, also trending on LinkedIn is the news that Netflix is spending over $520 million to create 3 big-budget films. The Wall Street Journal reports a Dwayne Johnson action movie “Red Notice,” Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” are in the works. Movies bring in roughly one-third of the streaming giant’s viewership. After revealing that it lost U.S. subscribers for the first time in nearly a decade earlier this summer, it’s clear why this decision was made.

And lastly, Bernie Sanders wants to nominate commissioners to the Federal Communications Commission that will reinstate net neutrality rules. Sanders, who is vying for the Democratic nomination to run against President Donald Trump in 2020, has made it known for sometime that he’s a vocal supporter of net neutrality, which was axed in 2017 by the FCC The news got hundreds of Redditors talking online, and many are saying that Bernie’s statement sounds like a great campaign promise, but greater steps should be taken to ensure net neutrality doesn’t disappear at the whims of whoever is heading the FCC.

