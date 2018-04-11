Amazon’s Echo Spot launches in Canada

Four months after the launch of Amazon’s various Echo devices, Canadians can now pre-order the newest addition to the Echo family – the Echo Spot.

Amazon announced the launch this morning, adding the Spot will start shipping to customers April 25 with a $170 price tag.

The Echo Spot, which has been available in the U.S. since December, features a circular screen and second-generation far-field technology with four microphones, acoustic beam-forming technology and improved noise cancellation so it can hear you issuing commands from across the room, even with music playing in the background. The device’s Drop In feature, which works best with multiple Echo Spots in every room, can instantly connect with other devices in your home. The Echo Spot can also deliver video news briefings, weather updates and various Alexa skills such as:

Air Canada will allow customers to check for information on flights, ticket prices, and baggage carousel updates.

Telus will let customers make calls through their mobile phones and check billing and data usage status

CBC provides local news and flash briefings

IT World Canada offers flash briefings as well, with Hashtag Trending and Tech in Sports

The Spot will find a spot in Canadian customers’ homes, said Tom Taylor, senior vice-president, Amazon Alexa, in this morning’s statement.

“Echo Spot combines the popular small design of Echo Dot with the added benefit of a display, and the features you love about Alexa into a stylish and compact device,” he said.