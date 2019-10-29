Amazon releases Amazon Business and Business Prime in Canada

Amazon.com is finally releasing Amazon Business and Business Prime – which launched in the U.S. in 2015 and 2017 respectively – to Canadian businesses, as announced by the company today.

“We’re very excited to empower Canadian business customers to simplify their procurement process so they can focus on what’s most important to them,” said Alexandre Gagnon, the vice president of Amazon Business, in a press release. “Whether for hospitals, educational institutions, large organizations, government agencies, non-profits, restaurants, research facilities or sole proprietors, Amazon Business is designed to meet unique and complex procurement needs in an experience familiar to anyone who looks to Amazon to find sharp pricing, broad selection, and convenient delivery.”

Amazon Business gives businesses pricing and features that are not available to regular Amazon users; including but not limited to exclusive pricing, bulk purchase discounts, expedited delivery, free shipping on items over CA$35, downloadable tax invoices, as well as multi-user account spending and analytics consolidation.

While Amazon Business can be signed up for free, Business Prime can be added on for a yearly subscription fee ranging from CA$109 for 3 users to CA$10,099 for enterprises with over 100 users; with two other plan sizes between those two extremes. The additional benefits of Business Prime include free one-day shipping, additional spending pattern analytics, the ability to implement purchasing policies that your users will have to abide by, customization of preferred buyers, sellers, payment methods, etc.

“Amazon Business presents an exciting opportunity for 3M Canada as both a seller and a buyer,” said Lisa Citton-Battel, the director of the consumer business group at 3M Canada, in a press release. “As a creator of some of the world’s most iconic brands, we will use Amazon Business to complement our existing distribution model and reach a broader range of business customers. And for our own procurement, we look forward to a more streamlined approach to identifying, approving and tracking delivery of the products our teams need both in the office and in our manufacturing plants.”