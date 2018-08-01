Amazon makes $525,000 donation to Canada Learning Code

Amazon.com Inc. has announced it will be donating $525,000 to Canada Learning Code to help improve and develop digital literacy programs across Canada.

In a Tuesday press release, the ecommerce and cloud services giant announced that it would be donating more than half a million dollars to the coding education charity.

“We are excited to embark on this new relationship with Amazon to help realize our vision of every child from kindergarten to grade 12 having the opportunity to learn the skills they will need for the future,” Canada Learning Code CEO Melissa Sariffodeen said in the release. “This donation by Amazon will have a transformative effect on Canadian skills development needed to prosper in the digital economy.”

According to the release, Amazon’s donation will be directed towards Canada Learning Code’s computer science and coding programs, specifically a travelling mobile classroom and Canada Learning Code Week. The organization also expects Amazon’s donation to help create 275,000 learner experiences over the next few years.

“We are proud to support Canada Learning Code on their mission to ensure every Canadian student has access to computer science education,” Alexandre Gagnon, vice president of Amazon Canada and Mexico said in the release. “This donation will help provide students the skills they need to excel in one of Canada’s fastest growing job sectors.”

Formerly known as Ladies Learning Code, Canada Learning Code helps disadvantaged Canadians across groups, genders, and generations develop technology skills. Though it originally focused on women (which the release notes only make up every 1 in 4 information and communications technology professionals) since re-branding itself last year the charity has shifted its focus to other groups including newcomers, the economically disadvantaged, and indigenous communities, with a focus on students.

In its release, the charity notes that presently only three of 13 provinces and territories offer a formal computer science or digital literacy program to students.

Its programs include National Learn to Code Day, Girls Learning Code Day, Code Mobile, and Canada Learning Code Week, and are delivered across all provinces and territories

Canada Learning Code’s efforts have seen it noticed by the federal government, which in January provided funding through its CanCode initiative.