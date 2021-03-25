Amazon Games opens development studio in Montreal

With the addition of a development studio in Montreal, the Amazon Games family grows to four.

This week Amazon Games announced that the Montreal studio, alongside its development teams in Seattle, Orange County, and San Diego, will focus on AAA big-budget titles and is already seeking talent. According to its careers page, the Montreal studio has eight open positions. These include positions for software developers and game artists.

According to a March 23 news release, the studio’s first project will be an online multiplayer title based on a new intellectual property.

Montreal has become a Canadian hotbed for technology talent across all fields.

Just last week, global IT services and consulting firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it’s planning to expand its Montreal presence with an addition of 600 employees.

Montreal already hosts several other gaming studios, including Ubisoft Montreal, and Eidos Montreal (a member of Square Enix).