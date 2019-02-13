Adobe’s latest Experience Manager update delivers AI-driven video tagging, cropping and support for more platforms

With the goal of helping marketers and IT professionals more easily create personalized content experiences for customers, Adobe has rolled out an update to its popular content management solution Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), with a focus on video capabilities and asset management.

A recent consumer survey conducted by Adobe revealed that by using personalized content in their marketing strategies, 51 per cent were more likely to make a purchase while 49 per cent were more likely to become loyal to the brand. But personalizing content for your audience is not always so easy. The AEM platform (part of Adobe Marketing Cloud in Adobe Experience Cloud) is a well-known tool for marketers for developing websites and mobile apps, and with the latest updates the company says that the platform now leverages Adobe’s Sensei machine learning tech to automate and accelerate workflow and app development to help deliver personalized content to the right audiences.

Machine learning-driven asset management

Leading things off with the updates is an enhanced set of asset management capabilities, most notably Smart Tags for video, a Sensei-driven AI feature that can automatically discover and tag video content in an asset library based on actions, objects and attributes so they’re easily searchable. No more sorting through massive amounts of clips aimlessly. Visual Search is another feature addition that identifies and delivers results for images similar to a specific asset in seconds.

Brands that deliver smartphone-friendly video content, like for Instagram and WeChat will rejoice about Smart Crop, another Sensei feature that automates the cropping process. Machine learning automatically identifies and crops the most important parts of video content for smartphones, no matter which direction users hold their phones.

Linking all these assets together within a company’s workflow environment is also a challenge Adobe has addressed with Asset Link, which allows users to access, search, find a reuse assets while working in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and other Adobe apps.

Rounding out the highlights of the AEM update is support for marketers to design and develop a wider range of digital displays, such as smaller store-level screens, kiosks and now massive scale signage. Publishing and approval workflows have also been optimized and integration with Adobe Analytics can now deliver insights to drive conversions.

“Personalization at scale across every customer touchpoint is the holy grail of Customer Experience Management or CXM. It requires the unification of content, data and insights that only Adobe can provide,” said Loni Stark, senior director of strategy and product marketing at Adobe. “New innovations in Adobe Experience Manager make it easier for marketers and IT professionals to delight customers and create memory-making moments every time a customer interacts with the brand.”