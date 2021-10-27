Adobe MAX 2021 conference rolls out new features to enhance creativity for customers

The Adobe MAX 2021 creative conference kicked off this week with announcements to enhance creativity for customers globally.

At the conference, the company announced updates across its Creative Cloud flagship applications powered by Adobe Sensei, accelerated the video creation process with the addition of Frame.io, and advanced 3D and immersive authoring abilities.

Major updates across Creative Cloud flagship apps



Photoshop:

Three AI-powered Neural Filters in Photoshop desktop plus Camera Raw file support for iPad.

Lightroom:

More precise ML-powered masking abilities and recommended presets.

Premiere Pro:

Increased Speech-to-Text capabilities and a Sensei-powered beta Remix feature.

After Effects:

Faster Previews and Renders with Multi-Frame Rendering and beta Sensei-powered Scene Edit Detection capabilities.

Illustrator:

Better 3D effects and access to Substance 3D materials on desktop. In addition, it announced a Sensei-powered Vectorize Technology Preview on iPad.

Character Animator:

Powered by Adobe Sensei, creators are now able to animate their entire body with Body Tracker, using movements and gestures to animate their puppets.

Fresco:

Ability to turn any drawing layer into an animation layer to create motion and draw with new perspective guides and grids. Updates enable users to use non-destructive adjustment layers to explore and enhance colours.

Collaboration features

Adobe also revealed new collaboration capabilities, introducing Creative Cloud Canvas, Creative Cloud Spaces and betas of Photoshop and Illustrator on the web. These updates are created to help creative teams collaborate in real time, on different surfaces no matter the device or location.

Frame.io:

The acquisition of Frame.io combines Adobe’s video editing software, Premiere Pro and After Effects, with Frame.io’s review and approval functionality to produce a strong collaboration platform that will speed up the creative process. Frame.io’s cloud-native platform is a secure way to acquire feedback from everyone involved in the video production process.

Photoshop (Beta) and Illustrator (Private Beta) on the web:

Browser-based experiences where individuals, teams and stakeholders can view, edit, and share cloud documents on the web. Collaborators with a Photoshop subscription can make edits and retouch images, while Illustrator subscribers can access essential design tools and editing workflows using a set of early features.

Creative Cloud Spaces (Private Beta):

A digital space built to fuel collaboration among teams, Creative Cloud Spaces simplifies decision-making by putting everything users need in one location. This includes libraries, files and external links so team members have access to drive creative projects from start to finish. Spaces will be accessible across desktop and mobile through Creative Cloud Web and available in Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco and XD.

Creative Cloud Canvas (Private Beta):

Canvas adds a new layer of collaboration by enabling teams to lay out, visualize and review creative work together, in real time, without ever leaving the browser.

In addition to application updates, Adobe is supporting creators by enabling Creative Cloud subscribers to monetize their work through paid subscriptions on the Behance platform. Creators now have total control over what they share, and the subscriptions are integrated into Behance projects and livestreams. This allows creators to reserve content for subscribers only. Creators keep 100 per cent of their subscription revenue, with a zero per cent platform fee charged by Adobe.

All Creative Cloud subscribers, including those on individual, student, team, educational institution, government agency and enterprise plans, can download Creative Cloud updates. Updates for mobile apps are launching globally and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The Adobe MAX conference event runs from October 26 to October 28.