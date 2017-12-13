A fresh editorial look at ITWC for 2018

We’re heading into 2018 with a few changes at IT World Canada in the editorial department.

Our long-time editor of Computer Dealer News, Paolo Del Nibletto will be departing his role on the editorial team. He has a new role ahead of him as the inaugural editorial director at the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4), a non-profit organization that ITWC helped found.

Having worked closely with Paolo since I joined ITWC in 2008, I know he’s the right person to help C4 President Corinne Sharp take this important professional organization to the next level. C4 is looking to amplify the professionalism and recognition of the channel chiefs role and Paolo is the most passionate advocate of the Canadian channel that I know. He’ll remain a close friend of ITWC in his new role, and don’t be surprised to see columns from him in the pages of Computer Dealer News.

Taking on the channel beat for our editorial team at ITWC is Senior Writer Mandy Kovacs. In hear year on staff here, Mandy has proven herself an incredibly capable journalist that’s covered the government and IT beat, hosted podcasts, conducted video interviews, and more. She’s recently turned her full attention to the channel and is already making headway with this crucial area of coverage. As editorial director at ITWC, I look forward to doing my part to oversee our coverage of the channel.

Over the past five years, ITWC has completely transformed from a print-based publication that was directly mailed to offices into a digital media company. Our suite of websites is complemented by a growing Youtube channel, a thriving social media presence, and our new podcasts that launched in 2018. You can listen to Hashtag Trending every weekday and add it to your daily briefing on Google Home or Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa. Also, you can hear Mandy and Alex Radu on our weekly Tech in Sports podcast.

I know we have a fantastic team that is going to continue to innovate our editorial products and brings our audience quality industry journalism in the most accessible means possible. From where I’m standing, 2018 is looking bright just over the horizon.