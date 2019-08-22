Hashtag Trending – YouTube Flags fighting robots; world’s largest compute chip; Facebook privacy tool

YouTube flags fighting robots for animal cruelty, Cerebras Systems creates the world’s largest chip, Facebook gives users more control over data sharing.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Thursday, August 22nd, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Are robots alive? YouTube certainly think so. Trending on Google, Youtube is removing videos of robots fighting for animal cruelty. A number of robot combat channels have received takedown notices that cite the animal cruelty section in YouTube’s video guidelines. The robot community is baffled by the algorithm, and a few Reddit users joked about how YouTube is becoming sentient. In a response given to the Independent, a YouTube spokesperson conceded that the videos are likely removed in error.

One point two trillion, that’s how many transistors there are in the world’s biggest computer chip. Trending on Reddit, Cerebras System has broken the 1 trillion transistors per chip barrier with its Wafer Scale Engine. The engine is designed specifically to tackle AI workloads, and features 400,000 cores and 18GB of memory. At 46,225 square millimeters, the chip is roughly the size of a small tablet, and is 56 times bigger than the world’s largest GPU.

Finally, trending on LinkedIn, Facebook has announced a tool that lets users control which sites they share their data with when they’re not using Facebook. It’s no news that the social media company has been aggressively collecting user information to fuel its targeted ads system, but in lieu of its long list of privacy scandals, Facebook is looking to give users more control over their data-sharing practices with the Off-Facebook Activity tool. Facebook says that it expects its finances to take a hit, but I guess that’s a small cost to redeem its public image.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.