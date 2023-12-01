SUBSCRIBE
13
0
Communications & TelecomCompaniesGovernment & Public Sector

5G spectrum auction concludes; Bell, Rogers and Telus bag the most licenses

Ashee Pamma

Twenty-two Canadian carriers collectively paid over C$2.1 billion for a record 4,099 licenses in the 3800 MHz spectrum auction. 

Bell, Rogers and Telus won the majority of the licenses. Telus acquired 1,430 licenses for around C$619 million, Bell won 939 licenses for around C$518 million, and Rogers won 860 for around C$474 million. Together, the Big Three carriers accounted for 76 per cent of the total amount raised.

During the 3500 MHz auction in 2021, carriers paid over $8.9 billion for 3,431 licenses, but the government only assigned a small amount of spectrum (200MHz) which limited spectrum access to only the biggest players, who, in turn, drove the valuation to record numbers.

This time, however, the government set a 100 MHz spectrum limit on how much combined 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz spectrum a provider could acquire, effectively reserving spectrum for smaller competitors and lowering prices.

Montreal-based carrier Cogeco, for instance, acquired 99 licenses for C$190 million this time around, compared to 38 for C$295 million in the last auction.

The company said it now has spectrum covering 100 per cent of its Canadian broadband footprint, and is preparing to launch mobile operations via the newly established mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) regime, provided it obtains satisfactory rates for wholesale access to the networks of the major players.

Eastlink, which also registered as an MVNO, netted 187 licenses for about C$10 million.

Additionally, Vidéotron paid about C$300 million to acquire 305 licenses in the 3800 MHz band.

The company said it plans to strengthen its presence outside of Quebec, as 61 per cent of the 305 blocks of wireless spectrum it acquired are located mainly in southern Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Québecor also bought spectrum in Manitoba, where it now holds a total of 46 blocks in the 600, 3500 and 3800 MHz bands, as it prepares to enter that market.

3800 and 3500 MHz are typically complementary mid-band spectrum frequencies that provide speed and capacity, Rogers explained in a release. 600 MHz is low-band 5G spectrum that carries wireless data across long distances and through dense urban buildings. The combination creates consistent and reliable 5G coverage in both urban and remote areas.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) said that licenses in the 3800 MHz band will include strong deployment obligations that require companies to “use or lose” the spectrum within ambitious timelines, so that Canadian consumers, including those in remote regions, can benefit from the latest wireless technologies.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Keeping the human at the centre of an AI-powered workplace: HRPA conference
Next article
AI expert says report findings proof onset of ‘Terminal AI’ has begun

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Ashee Pamma

Featured Tech Jobs

AI expert says report findings proof onset of ‘Terminal AI’ has begun

Paul Barker -
A new report highlighting an escalating rise in phishing...

Keeping the human at the centre of an AI-powered workplace: HRPA conference

Ashee Pamma -
Conversations around automation and artificial intelligence are eclipsing the...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY