5 tech job fairs to check out before the year is over

Exploring your career options in the Canadian technology sector? There are several places to start.

Some of the biggest talent job fairs are being organized exclusively for tech candidates across Canada over the next two months.

From application developers to analysts, these job fairs and hiring events will host multiple job openings across all tech domains in Canada.

Here is a list of 5 tech job fairs you should look out for in 2019:

A hiring event, designed exclusively for tech candidates, TOTech Career Fair will be welcoming applications in IT, developing/programming, AI, cybersecurity, robotics, fintech, big data and more.

The fair will host top tech employers who will speak about their impact on the ever-evolving tech industry in Canada and beyond.

Some of the leading tech companies that will be exhibiting at the fair include Accenture, Global Payments, EQ Bank, Robert Half Technology, General Assembly and more.

When: Oct. 8, 2019 (1 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT)

Where: Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe St, Toronto, ON M5J 2H5)

This recruiting event aims to connect some of the fastest growing companies in Vancouver to top tech talent in the city. The Tech Talent Vancouver Job Fair, produced in partnership with Techcouver, provides hiring companies with the opportunity to pitch a crowd of skilled tech candidates on why they are a good employer brand and the top company to work for in British Columbia.

The participating employers will be hiring for more than 300 open tech positions. Some of the feature exhibitors at the Fair include Clio, Allocadia, Carbon60, Delta-Q Technologies, Wenco, PayByPhone, Thinkific and more.

When: Oct. 24, 2019 (6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PDT)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – West

1055 Canada Place

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0C3

Delivered by The Revenue U and in collaboration with TalentMinded, the Women in Tech Sales Career Fest has been designed for women who want to pivot into tech sales or advance their career in the field. It aims to increase the percentage of women in tech sales with the help of a tech sales bootcamp training program.

As part of the event, employers get to engage and hire more women in tech sales in two ways – bootcamp partnership and career fest.

The employer partnership package gives employers an access to join the fest’s speed interviewing event with graduates as well as have the bootcamp cohort to host a training day in their office. The cohort comprises of 25 students who have been chosen to complete a 4-day bootcamp training program to learn about tech sales and the tech software sales playbook. The employer, on the other hand, gets to spend time with students, share insights into their sales organization and organizational culture, thereby promoting their employer brand and value proposition.

They also get to showcase their company as well as career opportunities as exhibitors at the fest and meet with female candidates seeking career opportunities in tech sales.

Past employer partners include Cisco, Uber Eats, Blue J Legal, PagerDuty, Monster, Softchoice, PointClickCare, Swift Medical, , Loopio, Tulip Retail, and many more.

When: Oct. 25, 2019 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)

Where: MaRS Discovery District

101 College Street

Toronto, ON M5G 1L7

This recruiting event aims to connect some of the fastest growing companies in Toronto with top tech talent in the city. Companies from across the city will be present to hire for more than 300 open tech positions.

Uberflip, Carbon60 and goeasy will be among the hiring companies at the event.

When: Nov. 6, 2019 (6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST)

Where: Steam Whistle Brewing

255 Bremner Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9

From software developer, software development team leader, project manager, IT service desk support, network administrator and electronic engineer to DB administrator, marketing specialist, product marketing manager, customer service representative, account sales professionals, HR generalist, HR coordinator, accountant, AR or AP clerk, payroll administrator and financial analyst, the Career Fair for High Tech and Finance Professionals might have more than a few job openings for all the participants.

This career fair encourages newcomers and franco speaking job seekers to take part.

When: Nov. 8, 2019 (1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. PST)

Where: Richmond WorkBC Center

8111 Granville Avenue

Richmond, BC V6Y 1P5