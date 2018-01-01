Education
New chief digital officer will help the ROM transform itself ‘from the inside out’ says museum CEO3 days ago
Touring Top Hat’s new Toronto headquarters4 weeks ago
ICTC to spend $3 M of CanCode funding to ‘bring business challenges into the classroom’2 months ago
Windows 10 S holds back the Surface Laptop – All Hands on Tech ReviewThe Surface Laptop is a great addition to Microsoft's Surface family, but its operating system may leave potential buyers wanting. This time on All Hands on Tech, Alex tackles the Surface Laptop, but it would be impossible to review it without also reviewing the OS attached to it, Windows 10...
Catherine Boivie at CES 2018: Google and some… unusual items2 months ago - Catherine Aczel Boivie
Make way for robots! Why your job is about to disappear2 months ago - SFU Beedie School of Business
The Business Leadership Podcast: Malgosia Green, Chief Product Officer at Top Hat10 months ago - Edwin Frondozo
Entrepreneurs to meet with investors around campfire in cottage country2 years ago - Karim Kanji
Apple partners with Malala Fund2 months ago
Boy’s first word is ‘Google’3 months ago
Obama’s former CTO on the importance of STEM6 months ago
