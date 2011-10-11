iPhone 4S packs in over 200 improvements

by Kye Husbands

Looks like we all got it pretty wrong today with Apple’s non announcement of the highly anticipated iPhone 5. What we did get, however, was a serious upgrade to the existing iPhone4 in the same package called the iPhone4S.

The new iPhone 4s enhancements are really all about the guts, you know the inner workings, but for many a little soft on the glory. You see, once a new design for the iPhone was off the table or a new iPhone5 many peoples expectations were thrown a curve ball, so everything else seemed pale in comparison.

However, the new iPhone 4s with iOS5 – the new operating system – has over 200 new enhancements such as…

Integrated voice recognition software via Siri that gives you a personal assistant that hints at the future of interpretation. Dual core A5 chips make it much faster. Quicker access to the 8MP camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 frames per sec along with gyro stabilization Several iOS5 features such as iCloud which wirelessly stores your music, files, apps in the cloud and automatically pushes your content to your fleet of Apple devices make their debut and… 5. iMessage – essentially BBM for your iPhone

Hey enough said, if you have five minutes watch the video below and let me know what you guys think.

Has Apple done enough to make you part with your $dollars or are you ready to join the speculation bandwagon for the next nine months ahead of the iPhone5.

By the way, the new iPhone4S should be available in Canada as of October 14th, but of course you can find the best iPhone5 deal – sorry best iPhone4S deal in Canada at myCELLmyTERMS and let the cell phone companies bid for your business.

Kye Husbands is co-founder of myCELLmyTERMS, a Toronto-based company that helps cell phone users negotiate wireless plans with independent dealers.