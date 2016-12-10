You can now have your own coach

Imagine getting personal training from Gunnar Peterson (Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer) or Harley Pasternak (Lady Gaga’s personal trainer). Well the iFit Coach mobile app attempts to deliver that can of personal fitness service. But they don’t want you to call it an app.

The iFit Coach is a mobile smart coach that connect to a monitor and adjust four key pillars of fitness areas: exercise, nutrition, activity and sleep. The connection is key here as it links users with the expertise of personal trainers, registered dietitians and sleep coaches to provide a customized daily plan, and is available now.

iFit Coach is the first ever service to update and adjust recommendations throughout the day, based on real-time analysis of what the users are actually eating, if they are exercising or not, and how they are sleeping.

Mark Watterson, Director of iFit, said iFit Coach is not a wearable, it’s not an app – it’s a new, daily mobile experience for optimum health.

“(Users) gets 12 months of coaching in four health categories and the iFit Vue Wearable when they join. That’s what makes iFit Coach so different, useful, and appealing. Yes, we track your activity, but also exercise, nutrition and sleep, every day, in real time, and transform those stats into a coaching plan just for you,” Watterson said.

For example, each morning’s exercise workout is paired with daily calorie targets to achieve the user’s fitness results. If a someone slacks on the exercise recommendations, then by late afternoon, iFit Coach updates, and lowers, that day’s calorie targets for dinner to compensate when weight loss is the goal.

There is a membership option for the iFit Coach. Members select goals and provide profile data, and iFit Coach automatically monitors their progress. Most fitness plans give advice on only one aspect of your life, Watterson added. The iFit Coach membership is $9 a month for a two-year membership to $15 a month for daily coaching. “A steal compared to the costs of hiring a coaching team of a personal trainer, registered dietitian, sleep counselor and running coach,” according to Watterson.

iFit Coach creates a smart health hub, factoring in goals and what a consumer does every day, to provide personalized recommendations.

Here are the recommendations:

Consumers choose a fitness goal — Lose Weight, Tone & Sculpt, Build Muscle or Maintain.

Consumers select a workout time — 10-20, 20-30, 30-40 or 40+ minutes.

Unique to iFit Coach — custom daily workouts using equipment the consumer has specified they have at home, such as kettlebells, dumbbells, medicine balls and more. “No equipment” is also an option if a consumer just wants a bodyweight-based workout.

iFit Coach provides workouts and connects to smart fitness equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals and incline trainers from premier brands like NordicTrack, ProForm, FreeMotion Fitness and Gold’s Gym.

The exercise stats collected by your wearable connect to the iFit Coach app and your iFit powered equipment. So after a treadmill run, the calories you burned will show up on your wearable and the app.

Users can manually log a whole range of exercises, from walking to swimming, biking, skiing and more.

Users also receive calorie intake targets based on their individual answers to their overall goals and exercise time. There are more than 6,000 items in the iFit Coach nutrition database.

Expert recommendations for iFit Coach members include daily steps in the activity category, as measured by the iFit Vue wearable included in the membership. iFit gives users credit for workouts completed on iFit enabled fitness equipment, automatically tracking steps taken without wearing the wearable.

For sleep area, data is logged automatically with the iFit Vue wearable or manually.