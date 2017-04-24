What’s new with Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe Systems Inc., latest update to its Creative Cloud platform focus on video with new capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), motion graphics, live animation, and audio.

Several Creative Cloud applications have received hefty updates, starting with Premiere Pro and including After Effects, Character Animator (Beta), Audition, and Media Encoder. Additionally, Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI platform, Adobe Stock, its video asset catalog, and the Adobe Experience Cloud, have been integrated within Creative Cloud.

“The newest Creative Cloud video release integrates the advanced science of Adobe Sensei to make common tasks faster and easier,” said Steven Warner, vice president of digital media at Adobe in a statement. “All video producers – whether they’re part of thew major media companies or up and coming YouTubers – can now bring their creative vision to life without having to be motion graphics or audio experts.”

The highlight of the features introduced for Premiere Pro include bringing some of After Effect’s features to the software. With Motion Graphics Templates, users can use popular After Effects features directly in Premiere Pro. It allows for the addition of titles, animations, and lower thirds through templates. Those custom motion graphics templates can also be shared through public Creative Cloud libraries.

Other additions to Premiere Pro include the Essential Sound Panel, which allows for audio mixes and sound improvements that in the past may have required an audio engineer. Further sound improvements to Premiere Pro include ambisonic audio that enables native support for virtual reality on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Integration with the Apple Touch Bar for the MacBook Pro and Microsoft’s Surface Dial are just some of the examples of the new integrations in Premiere Pro.

Additional highlights to Creative Cloud include a Camera Shake Deblur in After Effects that allows users to reduce the motion blur that occurs with camera shake, and two betas are continuing along. The Character Animation beta can now animate multiple puppets created in Photoshop CC or Illustrator CC, and has new full body animal with new walk cycles features. The Team Projects beta is aimed towards teams or enterprises for a cloud collaborative workflow through Dynamic Link and Media encoder.

Adobe is using its Sensei AI and machine learning platform to “automatically normalize audio loudness across an entire timeline with a single click in Premiere Pro or Audition”. Sensei will slowly be rolled out throughout the entirety of Creative Cloud. For example, in Character Animator, Sensei can help with a puppet’s lip sync, and in Experience Cloud, a video recommendation engine “learns from hundreds of billions of online video consumption points to surface for audiences the most relevant content.”

Adobe Stock isn’t just being integrated with Premiere Pro and Media Encoder. Adobe announced a new partnership with Pond5 to expand the videos offered within Stock. This involves a new community of international artists who have created content in areas such as lifestyle, recreation, sports, and cinematic and aerial footage.

While the focus with these updates are video, Sensei, and Stock related, that isn’t everything. Be sure to check out Adobe’s detailed list of new Creative Cloud features here.